Junction City woman indicted for producing child pornography

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City woman was indicted Wednesday on charges of producing child pornography.

Kayla Michelle Simpson, 22, of Junction City, is charged with one count of using a child to produce child pornography and one count of violating the conditions imposed on a registered sex offender, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall. The crime is alleged to have occurred in July 2016 in Junction City.

The indictment alleges that Simpson, who was a registered sex offender, enticed a 16-year-old victim to engage in sexual activity for the purpose of producing child pornography.

If convicted, Simpson faces a penalty of no less than 15 years and not more than 30 years in federal prison on the production charge and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the sex offender charge.