KDOT preparing for icy morning roads

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Department of Transportation loaded thousands of pounds of salt into their trucks Wednesday getting ready for Thursday morning’s icy roads.

“We’re going to load up all our trucks and if we need more salt, we’ll come get more salt,” said David Studebaker, a maintenance superintendent with K-DOT. “It appears it’s going to come in rain first, which is a bit of a concern because the temperatures are expected to drop rather harsh.”

Studebaker said they plan to pre-treat the roads around 6 a.m. Thursday, so they are safe for rush hour traffic; however, salt truck drivers will be on standby if they need to go out sooner.

They are suggesting drivers slow down and give themselves plenty of time to get to their destination.