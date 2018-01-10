COPS episode featuring Lawrence Police to air this month

By Published: Updated:
Courtesy: @CopsTV via Twitter

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — The Lawrence Police Department announced Wednesday its feature on the TV show, COPS, will be aired on Jan. 29.

The episode will be a part of the show’s 30th season.

LPD, who often does a “tweetalong” on Twitter, posted a series of tweets Wednesday promoting the episode.

COPS tweeted pictures with LPD in July 2017.

The department confirmed the news on June 28 with this tweet, complete with a gif of Steve Harvey.

The episode will air at 7 p.m. on Paramount (previously Spike TV).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s