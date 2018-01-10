COPS episode featuring Lawrence Police to air this month

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — The Lawrence Police Department announced Wednesday its feature on the TV show, COPS, will be aired on Jan. 29.

The episode will be a part of the show’s 30th season.

Sooooooo what are you all doing January 29th at, oh, say 7 p.m. central time? — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 10, 2018

LPD, who often does a “tweetalong” on Twitter, posted a series of tweets Wednesday promoting the episode.

More specifically, What'cha want? What'cha want? What'cha gonna do when Sheriff John Brown come for you at 7 p.m. on January 29th? — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 10, 2018

No, not an #LKPDTweetalong! That's on the 26th. You're gonna wanna set your DVR for 7 p.m. on January 29th. Don't forget. pic.twitter.com/GoRzMtncYS — Lawrence Police (@LawrenceKS_PD) January 10, 2018

COPS tweeted pictures with LPD in July 2017.

The department confirmed the news on June 28 with this tweet, complete with a gif of Steve Harvey.

The episode will air at 7 p.m. on Paramount (previously Spike TV).