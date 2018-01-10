COPS episode featuring Lawrence Police to air this month

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — The Lawrence Police Department announced Wednesday its feature on the TV show, COPS, will be aired on Jan. 29.
The episode will be a part of the show’s 30th season.
LPD, who often does a “tweetalong” on Twitter, posted a series of tweets Wednesday promoting the episode.
COPS tweeted pictures with LPD in July 2017.
The department confirmed the news on June 28 with this tweet, complete with a gif of Steve Harvey.
The episode will air at 7 p.m. on Paramount (previously Spike TV).