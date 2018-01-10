Manhattan High School coach to keep job after alleged hazing incident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A local high school football coach will keep his job after an alleged hazing incident involving the school’s football team last fall.

The incident stems from a reported beating that happened last October at Manhattan High School’s Bishop Stadium involving members of the football team. Two students were reported to be the victims, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old boy.

Coach Joe Schartz will remain employed in his current capacities in the district, according to Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Superintendent Marvin Wade. This includes both teaching and coaching duties.

Wade said while it is understood that people would like more information, to comment further would be inappropriate given this is a confidential matter involving both students and staff.

Last month the Riley County Police Department concluded their investigation into the battery report and submitted it to the county attorney’s office for determination on charges. However since two employees of the Riley County Attorney’s Office have relatives on the football team, the Lyon County Attorney’s Office agreed to determine whether charges would be filed against any of the players.

A Lyon County prosecutor determined Schartz did not commit the crime of endangering a child. The Riley County attorney’s office said there was no conflict of interest on that issue.