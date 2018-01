TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – No injuries were reported after a rollover crash Wednesday morning in southwest Shawnee County.

The crash was reported at 7:50 in the 5100 block of SW 61st Street in front of Washburn Rural Middle School, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

The sheriff’s office reports if you are in the area to take an alternate route.