Royals announces times for 2018 regular season schedule

Courtesy: Kansas City Royals

KANSAS CITY, MO – The Kansas City Royals announced their 2018 regular season schedule with times today. Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 29 at 3:15 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, while the series will conclude Saturday, March 31 at 6:15 p.m., and Sunday, April 1 at 1:15 p.m.

The Royals will again utilize start times at 15 minutes past the hour, with a majority of weekday home games starting at 7:15 p.m.; while most afternoon contests will feature a 1:15 p.m. first pitch. The exceptions are Opening Day vs. the White Sox (3:15 p.m.), Monday, May 14 vs. Tampa Bay (6:05 p.m.) and the Monday, May 28 contest vs. Minnesota, which is slated for a 6:15 p.m. start. Kansas City will host five other midweek afternoon contests: Wednesday, April 11 vs. Seattle; Thursday, May 3 vs. Detroit; Wednesday, May 16 vs. Tampa Bay; Wednesday, July 25 vs. Detroit and Wednesday, August 29 vs. Detroit. All five will start at 1:15 p.m.

Saturday home games will predominantly feature 6:15 p.m. start times, with exceptions being on May 5 vs. Detroit (3:15 p.m.), June 2 vs. Oakland (1:15 p.m.) and June 16 vs. Houston (1:15 p.m.). All Sunday home games are slated for 1:15 p.m., except for the regular season finale (September 30) vs. Cleveland, which will begin at 2:15 p.m.

Standard start times for 2018 contests at Kauffman Stadium are:

Monday-Friday: 7:15 p.m.

Saturday: 6:15 p.m.

Sunday: 1:15 p.m.