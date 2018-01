SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The City of Topeka announced via Twitter the Shawnee County Solid Waste Department’s collection schedule will change for observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The changes will be in effect from Monday, Jan. 15 – Wednesday, Jan. 19.

No changes will occur Thursday, Jan. 18 or Friday, Jan. 19

