Junction City has eyes set on plot of land for new high school

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — Junction City School district officials have now decided on a place to build the new high school.

The building will be across the street from the middle school and is 160 acres large. Picture that to be the size of all the public space in Disneyland. The current high school is only about 30 acres.

The site was chosen due to cost, public access and utilities. With the many acres, officials say neighbors in Junction City can send their child to a school with all of the practice fields and sports complexes like they’ve asked.

“This high school will give the community a point of pride,” Junction City School District’s, Chief Operations Officer, David Wild said. “Junction City has been through a lot in the last dozen years, understandably so. It built up for expansion of Fort Riley with some expectations that were not realized.”

November 2017 is when the city approved the bond for the construction of a new high school. The goal is to not exceed $105 million.