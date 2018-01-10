Topeka man pleads guilty to 5 bank robberies

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Topeka man pleaded guilty Wednesday to robbing five banks in four different states.

According to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall, Dakota Shareef Walker, 21, of Topeka pleaded guilty to the following robberies:

  • U.S. Bank, 5730 SW 21st, Topeka, on Nov. 28, 2016.
  • U.S. Bank, 221 W Gregory Blvd., Kansas City, Mo. on Nov. 23, 2016.
  • U.S. Bank, 748 Main St., Evanston, Wyo. on Dec. 6, 2016.
  • U.S. Bank, 25 E 50 South, Malad City, Idaho on Dec. 14, 2016.
  • Wells Fargo Bank, 5 North State St., Preston, Idaho on Jan. 9, 2017.

Walker gave tellers of each bank a note warning them to not activate any alarms or to make any sudden moves.

His sentencing is set for April 16. Walker could face between 57 to 96 months in federal prison.

