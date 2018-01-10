Topeka will not pre-treat streets before snowstorm due to expected rain beforehand

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Crews in Topeka will not be pre-treating streets Wednesday night before a snowstorm and a wintry mix due to expected rain before.

A pretty potent cold front will be moving into the area overnight. KSNT Storm Track computer models still show rain moving into the northwest counties of our viewing area late Tuesday evening (10pm-midnight). Temperatures will be well above the freezing mark prior to midnight, so there’s no chance for snow until the cold front starts to move through.

The KSNT Storm Track Weather team is forecasting low temperatures in the 20s Wednesday morning. The rain could quickly changeover to wet snow before sunrise.

The city says any pre-treatment would be washed off by the rain.

The movement of this storm system is northwest to southeast across the area. Plan on accumulating snow to impact your Thursday morning commute. The city says they will have crews on hand before the switch to snow and have trucks loaded and ready to go as needed to treat the streets.

In terms of snowfall totals, we’re looking at a general ‘coating to an inch’ across Northeast Kansas, with the ‘heavier’ amounts farther north/west (where it will be raining/snowing first). In other words, spots north and west of Manhattan have to best chance at closer to an inch of snow.

The KSNT Storm Track Weather team reports this is not a major winter storm, but be ready to deal with the travel problems that come with snow this time of the year.

To see the city’s entire snow removal plan CLICK HERE