Topeka Zoo responds after group names them “worst zoo for elephants in North America”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo is facing criticism.

The group “In Defense of Animals” has named the Topeka Zoo “The worst zoo for elephants in North America.”

This comes nearly one month after a 35-year-old African elephant named Shannon died while in the zoo’s care.

The group claims Shannon died because of neglect and the zoo should release their three remaining elephants.

Brendan Wiley with the Topeka Zoo told KSNT News “I don’t think they” meaning “In Defense of Animals” “know the zoo we are today — and I don’t think they care to.”

Wiley went on to say they would welcome to explain to them and anyone else everything they do for elephants here in Topeka and in the wild.