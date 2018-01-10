Trump says administration taking look at current libel laws

Donald Trump, Ryan Zinke, Rex Tillerson
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Washington. From left, Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says his administration is taking a look at the nation’s libel laws. He’s calling the current laws “a sham and a disgrace.”

Trump says during a Cabinet meeting that people shouldn’t be able to say things that are false and then “smile as money pours into your bank account.”

Trump says the laws should provide “meaningful recourse in our courts.”

He’s speaking in the aftermath of publication of the book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.” Author Michael Wolff has drawn an unflattering portrait of the 45th president.

Trump has previously called the book a “work of fiction” and he bemoaned the country’s “very weak” libel laws.

