What to wear for Valentine's Day: Tips for everyone

By Marika Betker

February is filled with fun events and holidays like Valentine’s Day. Although it is easy to get distracted by the over-the-top spending, Valentine’s Day is still a special day to spend with your special someone, family, and friends. Remember: this holiday is about showing your love, appreciation, and having a little fun!

One of the most fun ways to enjoy your Valentine’s Day is to get dressed up for the occasion. While February is cold for most parts of the country, you can still find the perfect outfit. Depending on your day’s events, you can layer different tops and sweaters to bundle up or wear a simply sophisticated style.

Valentine’s Day is coming, but don’t worry. We have you covered on all your Cupid’s Day outfits:

Romantic Date Night

If you’re spending Valentine’s Day with your special someone, you probably already have enough on your plate. From the flowers, gifts, and dinner reservations, this can be an especially hectic night. Save yourself time and worry by planning your Valentine’s date night outfit in advance.

Your outfit should be a reflection of your personal style of course, but don’t be afraid to take it to the next level. This is the perfect holiday to indulge in your glamorous side. But instead of spending hundreds of dollars on an outfit you may only wear once, visit your local thrift or discount store.

Your best strategy is to plan your outfit before you go. This will help you stay focused.

Day Out with the Friends

If you’re happily single and want to enjoy a fun day with friends, let your outfit reflect your good spirits. Starting the day off with your best friends at brunch? Keep your outfit easy-going but classy with dark wash jeans and a crimson blouse. For dinner plans, go bold and express your style.

Your favorite boutique or consignment store will have a variety of unique dresses and skirts. From delicate pink lace to ruby red high-heels, keep a look out for new ways to wear romantic hues. Make a pre-Valentine’s Day out of it and take your closest friends shopping with you.

Office Ready Looks

Just because your nine to five leaves you in the office most of Valentine’s Day, doesn’t mean you have to miss out on the fun. You can keep your outfit office ready by wearing flourishes of reds, whites, and blacks. Consider a dark red pair of slacks with a fresh white button up shirt and a pair of earrings. An easy way to add a flare of red is with the right accessories. Red shoes, necklaces, or purses show your style without being too much of a distraction at your desk.

Cozy Evening with the Family

If you prefer a more quiet night with the family, consider making Valentine’s Day a special family night. Gather the family and wear matching red PJs for lounging around drinking hot cocoa. Pop in the kids’ favorite movies and enjoy a feel-good evening. Need some other fun activities? Be on the lookout for bright Valentine’s Day colored accessories like scarves, shoes, and hats so the little ones can play dress up.

Follow these steps and be ready to be the best dressed for your Valentine’s Day!

Source: EzineArticles