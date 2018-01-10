Woman injured in Douglas County crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Baldwin City woman was seriously injured after an accident in Lawrence.

Just before 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, a Ford Pick-up was traveling west on U.S. Highway 40, just west of 27th Street in Lawrence, when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway, entered a ditch to the southwest and continued west, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. When the tires on the vehicle were caught in the field, it caused the vehicle to overturn and roll three or four times. KHP said the driver was ejected and the vehicle came to a stop on its wheels.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle has been identified as Patricia D. Shay, 53, of Baldwin City. She was taken to Stormont Vail with serious injuries.

KHP said Shay was not wearing a seat belt.