City to announce new Topeka Police Chief Friday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The City of Topeka will announce a new police chief for the city after being without a permanent chief for more than a year.

Last week, Topeka City Manager Brent Trout announced the three finalists for the position are Bill Cochran, Dominic Rizzi Jr. and D. Samuel Dotson.

Cochran is the current Interim Police Chief for the Topeka Police Department and has been serving that role since early November 2017, when previous Interim Police Chief Kris Kramer announced his retirement. Cochran has served at TPD in various roles including a homicide detective and a bureau commander since 1987.

Rizzi Jr. has been the police chief in Yakima, Washington since 2012. Before becoming the police chief of Yakima, he served in the Chicago Police Department for 26 years in various positions including patrol officer, homicide detective, Commanding Officer of the Law Enforcement Operations unit and the Executive Assistant to the First Deputy Superintendent.

Dotson served as the Police Chief for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department from Dec. 2012 to April 2017. He served in various roles during his career including the Director of Operations in the Mayor’s office in St. Louis from May 2011 to Dec. 2012.

The city has been without a permanent police chief since James Brown left in November 2016.