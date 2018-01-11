Cold wind ahead of us overnight

What We’re Tracking:

Accumulating snow through noon

Bitterly cold wind chills

More snow chances this weekend

Wind chills will fall into the -5 to -12 range overnight as north winds at 5-15mph combine with temperatures falling into the mid-single digits.

Highs on Friday will only make it back into the middle 20s with sunshine giving way to a mostly cloudy sky and even a few light snow showers by Friday evening or early Friday night.

Temperatures drop back into the 10s for highs on Saturday, then warming up briefly into the 30s on Sunday before another snow chance arrives Sunday night into early Monday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller