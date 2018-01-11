Former Topeka High QB finds success at WR in college

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka High football has been a powerhouse program in Class 6A for years. Former standout quarterback Alec Beatty was a star for the Trojans from 2011-2014. Now he’s wrapping up his junior season in Minnesota, but he’s playing a new position.

“Moving from QB to receiver, there were no issues involved, I already knew the offense and at receiver it was just kind of fine-tuning certain footwork,” said Beatty. “If you’re able to catch the ball, then that’s half the battle.”

Beatty was the the Centennial League’s Offensive Player of the Year during his junior and senior season’s in Topeka, but this wasn’t how he envisioned his college career.

“I wanted to try quarterback out at the collegiate level, but 6’0″, 170 lbs, (but playing) Division I and even Division II is pushing it,” said Beatty. “At the Division III level, they gave me an opportunity to play and I finally found Macalester College in the Twin Cities and loved it. I had the opportunity to play quarterback there.”

Macalester College, located in Minnesota between Minneapolis and St. Paul, is where Beaty hoped to carry the knowledge he learned with the Trojans and become and impact player under-center, but that quickly changed.”

“I was focused on quarterback and it wasn’t in my mind eventually playing receiver,” said Beatty. “I started the first game, more as the Wildcat QB, and took a helmet right to the elbow and that kind of shattered the nerves in my hand which still kind of lingers today.”

Due to depth issues, Beatty switched over to defense and played safety the rest of his freshman year. Then as a sophomore he moved to wide receiver and became the go-to target for the Scots.

“I think just growing up and playing football, baseball, and basketball and just sports with your friends (is helpful),” said Beatty. “You get that hand-eye coordination, and the more you’re out playing sports and having a good time, the catching is easy. After that you just have to fine-tune some things and just be an athlete.”

It was a junior year to remember for Beatty. He led the Midwest Conference with 66 receptions for 1,035 yards. He also has his name in the Macalester record books for receiving yards and his 10 touchdowns. If he hauls in just one more next season, he’ll have another school record for career receiving TD’s (18). Expect a spectacular senior season from Beatty this fall.

“High school was a blast, playing quarterback, but having to change positions and having success at another positions and meeting new people along the way has been a dream and a blast,” said Beatty.