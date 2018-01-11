Friends and family looking for missing dog after crash near Perry

Related Coverage 3 injured in crash on Hwy 24 near Perry

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and family are looking for a dog that went missing after a two-vehicle accident near Perry that sent three people to the hospital.

A friend of Caitlyn Marie Midyett, 26, of Topeka, who was injured in the crash Wednesday afternoon along with her 4-year-old son Nathan, says their dog Camo was with them at the time of the accident but was not found when emergency crews arrived.

Camo, is described as a tan/brown brindle mix that appears to have some herding dog in him.

Friends are asking anyone who lives or knows anyone in the area of Kiowa Rd. and U.S. 24 in Jefferson County to contact Ethan Johnson at 913-948-1598.

KSNT News will continue to update as new information becomes available.

Kansas Highway Patrol says Jessica Harvey, 41, of Topeka was driving the Pontiac east on Highway 24 when she crossed over the center line. She hit Midyett, who was driving her Jeep in the opposite direction.

Harvey and Midyett were both transported to the University of Kansas Hospital by helicopter. Their injuries were critical.

Midyett’s 4-year-old son was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka. His injuries are unknown at this time.