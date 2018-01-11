Geary County Sheriff in emergency accident reporting

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Geary County Sheriff’s Office reports Thursday morning they are in emergency accident reporting.
“During weather conditions where numerous accidents occur, the sheriff’s department can be overwhelmed by calls for service involving minor accidents.”
Emergency reporting procedures:
- The Geary County Sheriff’s Department will not respond to non-injury accidents when the vehicles are operable.
- Drivers should move to a place of safety and exchange personal and insurance information and report the accident to their insurance company as soon as possible. File a report when there is property damage over $1000.00 with the appropriate Law Enforcement agency within forty eight hours.
- All injury accidents and accidents that block the street due to disabled vehicles should be reported to Law Enforcement. Law Enforcement and needed Emergency personnel will respond.
- As soon as caseload permits, the Sheriff’s Department will go back to normal report taking.