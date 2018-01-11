How today’s weather could still impact your commute tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The city says right now all main and secondary roads in the city are being treated around-the-clock.

The first crews were out bright and early this morning – starting the treatment of roads at around 5:30 a.m. Crews will be working until 7:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Jason Peek, Topeka’s public works director, says they are making safety a top priority, “We’ve got a great team, they’ve been through this before, they know the drill to get out there, they know the routes, they get their stuff done get back here in a timely manner, and they stay after it.”

Later tonight, crews will be checking for roads that re-freeze, since temperatures will stay below freezing.

The city warns even though they are doing their best to treat the roads, it’s still up to you to plan ahead.

They say leave early – no quick starts or stops – and drive slow.