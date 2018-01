Related Coverage The rain, wind and snow have arrived

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As the KSNT Storm Track Weather team tracks the first real winter storm system of the season, KSNT News is riding along with some of those that have to work during this dangerous weather.

KSNT News Reporter Molly Patt has been riding along side AAA all Thursday morning as they help drivers that might have any problems such as a dead battery or a flat tire.

Thanks for having me! Your drivers passions for helping people is awesome! — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) January 11, 2018

She is now on her way with a new tire thanks to @AAAKansas pic.twitter.com/CPwYKu3HVv — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) January 11, 2018

On the way for a tire change now — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) January 11, 2018

AAA driver Jayson is showing @MollyPattKSNT what it’s like on the roads today as she rides along. Stay safe out there! — AAA Kansas News (@AAAKansasNews) January 11, 2018

Helped our first call today! Got a battery started this morning, but she says she’s going to stay inside for most the day after this pic.twitter.com/7dwLnIGS5Y — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) January 11, 2018

I’ll be live all morning on @KSNTNews tomorrow riding along with @AAAKansas showing you the latest on the roadways. Be sure to tune in before you head out the door, see you in the morning! pic.twitter.com/y8xe2qm1er — Molly Patt (@MollyPattKSNT) January 11, 2018