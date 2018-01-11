New Topeka tobacco sales ordinance halted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new city ordinance that was supposed to go into effect Thursday, raising the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the city, to 21, has been temporally halted after a judge issued a temporary injunction.

The City of Topeka said a notice has been issued to city employees that the the ordinance is not to be enforced until the matter is resolved. This means that if you are 18-years-old you can still buy tobacco products in Topeka.

The Topeka City Council voted last year to raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products in the city, to 21 years old.

A hearing on the ordinance will happen in Shawnee County District Court on February 1.

This halt comes after two Topeka businesses filed a lawsuit Wednesday challenging the ordinance.