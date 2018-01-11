Silver Lake woman named state’s newest judge

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback today announced the appointment of Mary E. Christopher of Silver Lake as a District Judge in the 3rd District in Shawnee County. Christopher will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Frank Yeoman Jr.

“I am pleased to appoint Mary Christopher to the 3rd District,” said Governor Brownback. “I appreciate her willingness to serve the people of Kansas.”

Christopher is a partner with Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, L.L.P. in Topeka. She previously was a staff attorney with the Kansas Health Care Stabilization Fund and a research attorney with the Kansas Supreme Court. She received her undergraduate degree from Kansas State University, and a law degree from Washburn University.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s