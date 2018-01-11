Silver Lake woman named state’s newest judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Governor Sam Brownback today announced the appointment of Mary E. Christopher of Silver Lake as a District Judge in the 3rd District in Shawnee County. Christopher will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Frank Yeoman Jr.

“I am pleased to appoint Mary Christopher to the 3rd District,” said Governor Brownback. “I appreciate her willingness to serve the people of Kansas.”

Christopher is a partner with Goodell, Stratton, Edmonds & Palmer, L.L.P. in Topeka. She previously was a staff attorney with the Kansas Health Care Stabilization Fund and a research attorney with the Kansas Supreme Court. She received her undergraduate degree from Kansas State University, and a law degree from Washburn University.