‘Smart’ toilet can flush with voice control

By Published:
An attendee looks at the Kohler Numi intelligent toilet, left, at CES International Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexa, flush.

Kohler’s new toilet can be controlled by voice, with Amazon’s Alexa assistant. It also boasts a lid that automatically opens as you approach, along with a heated seat and a touch-screen remote. Users can use it to play music with its built-in speakers and change the color of its nightlight.

Why would anyone want a smart toilet? Eric Plate from Kohler says it’s all about the personalization — getting the temperature and other settings just right for your comfort.

The Numi toilet sells for $7,500 and is on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s