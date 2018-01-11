‘Smart’ toilet can flush with voice control

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alexa, flush.

Kohler’s new toilet can be controlled by voice, with Amazon’s Alexa assistant. It also boasts a lid that automatically opens as you approach, along with a heated seat and a touch-screen remote. Users can use it to play music with its built-in speakers and change the color of its nightlight.

Why would anyone want a smart toilet? Eric Plate from Kohler says it’s all about the personalization — getting the temperature and other settings just right for your comfort.

The Numi toilet sells for $7,500 and is on display at the CES tech show in Las Vegas this week.