The rain, wind and snow have arrived

*WINTER STORM WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR THE WESTERN HALF OF THE AREA – THROUGH NOON

We’re still tracking our first real winter storm system of the season. Most spots in Northeast Kansas are dealing with 2-4 inches of snow, on top of some icing, from earlier this morning. Drive for the conditions today! Be safe and give yourself a few extra minutes to get to where you’re going. This arctic cold front is no joke and it’s blowing that snow around too. Expect northwest winds today whipping upwards of 40 mph at times. Say good-bye to the 50s too because our temps won’t be much warmer than the middle 20s today. But, when you factor in those gusty winds – ‘feel-like temperatures’ will be in the single digits and ‘teens’ even after lunchtime. All of the snow will wrap-up midday – leaving us with a blustery, cold early January day!

You could’ve probably guessed this by now, but the main weather story on Friday and for the rest of the extended forecast is the COLD. Morning lows will plummet into the single digits on Friday and highs won’t get much warmer than 15° on Saturday! Expect a general ‘mix of sun and clouds’ this weekend, but it’s just going to be cold outside (day and night). Monday is already MLK Day and we’re looking at much of the same next week. In fact, highs for the holiday (and Tuesday) look to be in the lower/middle 20s. It’s January and Old Man Winter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. As always, if anything changes over the next few days – we’ll let you know. We have high confidence in our rain and snow forecast tonight/tomorrow and there’s no doubt it’s going to be cold and dry this weekend. Stay tuned.

We’re watching this weekend’s forecast very closely because some recent computer models are trying to bring more snow showers to our area. It looks like we could see some wrap-around snow showers (same storm system that brought us the snow this morning) on Friday night, throughout the day on Sunday and into Monday morning. The snow showers into MLK Day look a bit more impressive and could actually add up to an inch of additional snow. Keep in mind – this is a new trend in the models that we’re observing. In other words, there’s still a bunch of uncertainty on when or how much additional snow we’ll see this weekend. Today’s storm system is wound up, spinning like a top so quickly – that it might begin to wobble back over our neck of the woods from time to time this weekend. And because of that pivoting motion – we could see some more snow showers over the next few days. We’ll keep our eyes peeled and we’ll tweak the extended forecast as we see fit, with fresh computer model runs, coming in. Stay tuned.

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert