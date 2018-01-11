1 person arrested for north Topeka arson

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been arrested for a recent arson in north Topeka.

Officials say Kenneth R. Harris, 28, was arrested and booked into jail for one count of arson that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was located at a recreational vehicle located at 541, NE Gordon St., near Porubsky’s Deli. When crews arrived they saw that it was fully involved with fire. No occupants were found inside.

Investigators quickly indicated the fire was intentionally set and were able to locate and arrest Harris.

The estimated amount of damage is estimated to be $3,500.