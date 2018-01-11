1 person arrested for north Topeka arson

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been arrested for a recent arson in north Topeka.

Officials say Kenneth R. Harris, 28, was arrested and booked into jail for one count of arson that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was located at a recreational vehicle located at 541, NE Gordon St., near Porubsky’s Deli. When crews arrived they saw that it was fully involved with fire. No occupants were found inside.

Investigators quickly indicated the fire was intentionally set and were able to locate and arrest Harris.

The estimated amount of damage is estimated to be $3,500.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s