Walmart is abruptly closing Sam’s Club stores and laying off thousands of workers

Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Club stores across the US, the company told Business Insider.

In some cases, employees were not informed of the closures prior to showing up to work on Thursday. Many learned that their store would be closing when they found the store’s doors locked and a notice announcing the closure.

Sam’s Club offered an explanation for the closures on Twitter, saying, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”

Ten of the affected stores will be turned into ecommerce distribution centers, and employees of those stores will have the opportunity to reapply for positions at those locations, a Walmart official said.

According to Business Insider, here are the stories that are expected to close:

8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515

1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504

48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701

3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210

2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194

5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314

1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286

15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821

17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748

12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680

12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342

69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042

2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477

355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730

5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611

2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038

501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510

21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443

6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265

808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540

900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107

1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090

460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446

3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268

10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229

4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526

9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815

9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117

1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MA 01607

340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911

32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334

3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426

2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560

11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874

81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828

1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036

301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ 08540

2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224

720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701

700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626

1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623

5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360

1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560

4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209

9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140

1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, 00617, Puerto Rico

Carr 830, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, 00957

Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, 00741, Puerto Rico

1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111

1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054

13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077

22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357

12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216

741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518

4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231

901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057

1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001

7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719

1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214

13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133