Walmart is abruptly closing Sam’s Club stores and laying off thousands of workers

Walmart is closing 63 Sam’s Club stores across the US, the company told Business Insider.
In some cases, employees were not informed of the closures prior to showing up to work on Thursday. Many learned that their store would be closing when they found the store’s doors locked and a notice announcing the closure.
Sam’s Club offered an explanation for the closures on Twitter, saying, “After a thorough review of our existing portfolio, we’ve decided to close a series of clubs and better align our locations with our strategy. Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition.”
Ten of the affected stores will be turned into ecommerce distribution centers, and employees of those stores will have the opportunity to reapply for positions at those locations, a Walmart official said.
According to Business Insider, here are the stories that are expected to close:
-
8801 Old Seward Hwy, Anchorage, AK 99515
- 1074 N Muldoon Rd, Anchorage, AK 99504
- 48 College Rd, Fairbanks, AK 99701
- 3900 Grants Mill Rd, Irondale, AL 35210
- 2425 E Florence Blvd, Casa Grande, AZ 85194
- 5757 E State Route 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314
- 1375 S Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85286
- 15255 N Northsight Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260
- 3360 El Camino Ave, Sacramento, CA 95821
- 17835 Gale Ave, City of Industry, CA 91748
- 12540 Beach Blvd, Stanton, CA 90680
- 12920 Foothill Blvd, Sylmar, CA 91342
- 69 Pavilions Dr, Manchester, CT 06042
- 2 Boston Post Rd, Orange, CT 06477
- 355 FL-436, Fern Park, FL 32730
- 5135 S Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33611
- 2994 Turner Hill Rd, Lithonia, GA 30038
- 501 N Randall Rd, Batavia, IL 60510
- 21430 S Cicero Ave, Matteson, IL 60443
- 6600 44th Ave, Moline, IL 61265
- 808 S Illinois Rte 59, Naperville, IL 60540
- 900 S Barrington Rd, Streamwood, IL 60107
- 1055 McHenry Rd, Wheeling, IL 60090
- 460 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446
- 3015 W 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268
- 10859 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46229
- 4024 Elkhart Rd #1, Goshen, IN 46526
- 9598 Cortana Pl, Baton Rouge, LA 70815
- 9750 Reisterstown Rd, Owings Mills, MD 21117
- 1 Tobias Boland Way, Worcester, MA 01607
- 340 E. Edgewood Boulevard, Lansing, MI 48911
- 32625 Northwestern Hwy, Farmington Hills, MI 48334
- 3745 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park, MN 55426
- 2800 27th Ave S, Moorhead, MN 56560
- 11 Batchelder Rd, Seabrook, NH 03874
- 81 International Dr S, Budd Lake, NJ 07828
- 1900 E Linden Ave, Linden, NJ 07036
- 301 Nassau Park Boulevard, Princeton, NJ 08540
- 2649 Erie Blvd E, Syracuse, NY 13224
- 720 Fairmount Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701
- 700 Elmridge Center Dr, Rochester, NY 14626
- 1600 Marketplace Dr, Rochester, NY 14623
- 5085 Dawn Dr, Lumberton, NC 28360
- 1101 Shiloh Glenn Dr, Morrisville, NC 27560
- 4825 Marburg Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45209
- 9570 Fields Ertel Rd, Loveland, OH 45140
- 1145 Carr 2, Bo Florida Afuera, Barceloneta, 00617, Puerto Rico
- Carr 830, Bayamón, Puerto Rico, 00957
- Carr 3 Km 82 Bo Junquitos, Humacao, 00741, Puerto Rico
-
1805 Getwell Rd, Memphis, TN 38111
- 1615 S Loop W, Houston, TX 77054
- 13331 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77077
-
22296 Market Place Dr, New Caney, TX 77357
- 12919 San Pedro Ave, San Antonio, TX 78216
- 741 E Little Creek Rd, Norfolk, VA 23518
- 4571 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231
- 901 S Grady Way, Renton, WA 98057
- 1101 Outlet Collection Way, Auburn, WA 98001
- 7050 Watts Rd, Madison, WI 53719
- 1540 S 108th St, West Allis, WI 53214
- 13550 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133