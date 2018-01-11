Wamego man injured after vehicle loses control due to ice

By Published:

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was injured in a single vehicle accident caused by ice on the roadway.

Just after 6 a.m. a Dodge Ram Pickup was east on U.S. 24, about two miles east of Wamego, when the driver lost control due to ice on the roadway and rolled into a plowed field to the south, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver has been identified as Joseph Paul Fialkowski, 32, of Wamego, who was taken to Wamego Community Hospital with injuries.

KHP said he was wearing a seat belt.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s