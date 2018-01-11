Wamego man injured after vehicle loses control due to ice

WAMEGO, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was injured in a single vehicle accident caused by ice on the roadway.

Just after 6 a.m. a Dodge Ram Pickup was east on U.S. 24, about two miles east of Wamego, when the driver lost control due to ice on the roadway and rolled into a plowed field to the south, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver has been identified as Joseph Paul Fialkowski, 32, of Wamego, who was taken to Wamego Community Hospital with injuries.

KHP said he was wearing a seat belt.