Adopt-A-Pet: January 11, 2018

Happy Thursday, Northeast Kansas! It’s time for another rendition of my weekly series: Adopt-A-Pet! Our first future pet this week is a not-so-little cat named Thomas. Thomas is ten years old and is still very active for his age! He loves to spend time with people – so he will definitely be an indoor lap cat. Even though Thomas is a little older – he still has many good years to live with you!

Deb Watkins, the executive director at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS), adds, “He’s been with us for a while. He’s one of our longer residents – he is partially sponsored, so we’d like to get him to a home. He doesn’t have many teeth left, so he does require canned cat food. He’s just a sweet little cat.”

Like Watkins mentioned – Thomas is sponsored, so his adoption fee is free!

Next up this week is another cat looking for her forever home – say hello to Dove! Dove is five years old and likes to spend all of her time inside – so she can get endless cuddles. Dove is quite the loving cat so she would be good with family members of all ages.

Last but certainly not least – I have a three year old pit bull mix, I want you to meet! This is Tabitha – but over at HHHS they also call her ‘Waggie Butt’ because that little tail of hers never stops wagging! Tabitha is three years old and likes to go on walks and play in the backyard. She is very playful and is such a happy dog, more than ready to find her forever home.

That’s a wrap on another week of Adopt-A-Pet. Hopefully everyone stays safe and warm out there this weekend – including your furry friends. All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption, right now, over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. Head on over and one of their adoption counselors would love to help you get the adoption process started!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert