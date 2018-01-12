After more than a year, Topeka has a new police chief

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Manger Brent Trout on Friday announced Bill Cochran as Topeka’s new police chief.

Cochran has served as the city’s interim police chief since early November 2017, when previous Interim Police Chief Kris Kramer announced his retirement. Cochran has served at TPD in various roles including a homicide detective and a bureau commander since 1987.

Trout said after meeting with candidates, Cochran rose up as the best candidate to be police chief for Topeka.

“Bill Cochran has done a wonderful job at the police department since starting as the interim police chief in November. I’m excited to see him continue the great work he has started and implement other innovative initiatives.”

“I am humbled and honored to be given this opportunity to serve the citizens of Topeka as the Chief of Police. I am also grateful that the Governing Body and City Manager have the faith in me to serve them in this capacity. The City of Topeka is my community and a community that I care dearly for,” said Cochran. “Serving as the Interim Police Chief over the past few months has given me the opportunity to initiate some changes within the Topeka Police Department. As the permanent chief I look forward to the opportunity to continue working on those changes.”

The two other finalists for the position were Dominic Rizz Jr. and D. Samuel Dotson.

Cochran’s salary as Police Chief will be $135,500.

