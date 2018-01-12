Bitterly cold wind chills, light weekend snow chances

We’re tracking cold and dry arctic air across Northeast Kansas today. This chilly plunge is what we’ve been left with, in the wake of yesterday’s winter wallop. The main roads are in great shape today, but some of the area side streets and roads less traveled still have some slick spots. Drive for the conditions, especially around town and in your neighborhoods! Don’t expect temperatures much warmer than 25° today, despite plenty of sunshine (at least early in the day). We’ll watch some of the clouds roll right back into our area, as our Friday unfolds – leading to ‘partly cloudy’ skies by the afternoon hours. The same storm system we dealt with yesterday, could bring some remnant flurries and light snow showers back tonight. This time around, we are NOT expecting any accumulation. It’s worth mentioning that the winds will be much lighter today. However, north winds at 10-15 mph will stir just enough to make for wind chill ranges of -10 to 5° today. Be sure to bundle up!

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with highs having a hard time getting out of the middle/upper ‘teens.’ But even before Saturday afternoon rolls around, temps will plummet into the single digits (again) on Saturday morning. Just like we’ve been talking about over the last few days – Old Man Winter isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Recent computer models bring the chance for some brief, accumulating snow back into the forecast by MLK Day. In fact, we could see some snow showers head our way from S. Nebraska as early as Sunday night! At this point, accumulations look to be less than an inch – but don’t be surprised if you see some snow flying around Sunday night or Monday morning! We might get back up to the freezing mark by Sunday afternoon, but if we don’t – we won’t have another chance to do so until late next week. We can’t find a temperature (day or night) above 32° until Thursday afternoon! In other words, strap in – another cold spell is just getting started. For some context, our average high temperature for this time of the year is actually warming. It’s back up to 40°. We’ll be facing BELOW average temperatures for the next 7-10 days.

Don’t expect tons of sunshine over the holiday weekend either. Yes, there will be some periods of sunshine, but with some snow showers re-entering the forecast the clouds will be stubborn.However, we will clear things out completely by next Tuesday. And Tuesday morning will undoubtedly be the coldest few hours in the entire extended forecast. Actual air temps will free fall into sub-zero territory, with clear skies and light winds. Bountiful blue skies will return to the forecast by next Tuesday too, but highs will struggle to reach 20°. It looks like we stay sunny and tranquil until later next week – when longer range computer models try to bring another rain/snow chance to our area. Stay tuned.

