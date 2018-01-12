Camo, the dog who went missing after crash near Perry has been found safe

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – A dog that went missing after a two-vehicle crash near Perry Wednesday that sent three people to the hospital has been found safe.

Tammy Hane, a friend of Caitlyn Marie Midyett, 26, of Topeka, who was injured in the crash, along with her 4-year-old son Nathan, says their dog Camo has been found and is on his way home Friday morning.

Tammy said in her Facebook post,

“Thank you to all who helped on his search and kept him and his people in your prayers. Camo has become quite a celebrity because all those who helped pass the word. Now please pass the word that he is safe.”

Tammy tells KSNT News a woman was driving to work and happened to see Camo. She was able to stop and catch him and contact the Jefferson County Sheriff to get him home.

Kansas Highway Patrol says Jessica Harvey, 41, of Topeka was driving the Pontiac east on Highway 24 Wednesday afternoon when she crossed over the center line. She hit Midyett, who was driving her Jeep in the opposite direction.

Harvey and Midyett were both transported to the University of Kansas Hospital by helicopter. Their injuries were critical.

Midyett’s 4-year-old son was transported to Stormont Vail in Topeka. His injuries are unknown at this time.