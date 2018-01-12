Dog dies in early morning Topeka garage fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One dog was killed in a garage fire early Friday morning in east Topeka.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the fire at 330 SE Kouns St., just northwest of Rice Park, at 3:30 a.m. When crews arrived on scene they reported seeing a detached one story wood frame garage fully involved in a fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, keeping it contained to the structure.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental, associated with a wood burning stove within the garage.

The estimated amount of damage is estimated to be $25,000.

The fire department said no working smoke alarms were found in the garage.