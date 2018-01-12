Emporia man injured in single vehicle crash

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – An Emporia man was taken to the hospital after a crash in Lyon County.

The driver was heading north on K-99 Thursday afternoon in a 2010 Pontiac Vibe, about seven miles north of Emporia, when he lost control of the vehicle and went into a ditch, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The driver was identified as William E. Rainsbarger, 24, of Emporia. He was taken to Newman Regional Health Center with injuries.

KHP said Rainsbarger was wearing a seat belt. It is unknown if weather conditions caused the accident.