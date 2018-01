LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — A former Douglas County man pleaded guilty Friday to one felony count of securities fraud.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said James R. Romanek, 66, pleaded guilty to the charge, which stemmed from incidents that occurred in Douglas County between August 1999 and January 2000.

The loss to investors was more than $15,000.

Romanek’s sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 23 at 2 p.m.