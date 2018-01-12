Holton man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for murdering wife

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Holton man was sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for the murder of his wife.

George E. Fleshman Jr., 67, was sentenced in Jackson County Court Friday to 9 years and 9 months after being found guilty last month of second degree murder.

He was arrested in March 2016 for the murder of his wife Elizabeth Jane Fleshman in October 2015.

Any post release would be 36 months and Fleshman would be required to register as a violent offender, according to the Jackson County Attorney’s Office.