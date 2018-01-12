Junction City man injured in Riley County crash

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Junction City man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a single vehicle crash.

Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to a reported injury accident early Thursday morning near the intersection of K-18 Hwy and 56th Ave., according to RCPD.

When officers arrived on scene they found a red 2006 Ford F15 driven by Kevin Myers, 59, of Junction City, had slid off the road due to slick conditions, crashing into a ditch.

Myers was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.