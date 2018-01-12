Local dietitian debunks the best and worst diets

Best Diets of 2018: DASH & Mediterranean

These diets are based on vegetables, fruits, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy. Healthy fats from nuts, seeds, olive oil and avocados are encouraged. Beans and lentils are also encouraged. Limiting sweets is encouraged

Pros:

Both diets are based on decades of nutrition research.

Both have shown to be effective at preventing and managing heart health and diabetes.

Both include a variety of foods making them more sustainable over time.

Cons:

Weight loss may be slower than more restrictive diets, but the long term weight loss is high than the more restrictive diets.

How to get started:

Aim to add one more servings of vegetables to your lunch and dinner and eat a piece of fruit with breakfast, or for a snack.

Worst Diets of 2018: Keto and Dukan, Whole30

Keto Diet: Goal is to put the body into a state of ketosis where the body burns stored fat instead of sugar for energy. Carbohydrates are limited to under 20 grams per day, and fat makes up 70-75% of the diet. Diet contains many high fat items like butter, bacon, cheese, beef, eggs, some non-starchy vegetables and nuts. The diet eliminates starchy vegetables, fruit, all grains and most dairy, cheese is allowed.

Dukan Diet: A 4 phase diet, and is highly regimented and very restrictive. Almost a keto/Atkins approach combined.

Pros:

People do tend to lose weight on this diet.

The diet was designed to help children experiencing seizures.

Cons:

Not nutritionally sound, can miss out on several key if not planned properly.

Contradicted with many health conditions like diabetes, kidney issues and those with a history of eating disorders.

Biggest con is it is very restrictive, involved a lot of meal prep, and is not sustainable for most people, leading any weight that was lost to come right back on once the diet is stopped.

Keep in mind too, it only takes one meal to take a body out of ketosis, so one slip and a person has to start the process over again.