Police respond to shooting at Topeka hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is injured after a shooting at the Best Western Hotel in west Topeka Thursday night, according to the Topeka Police Department’s watch commander on-call.

Police are on scene investigating in the area of SW 7th St. & SW Fairlawn Rd. First reports of the shooting came in just after 11:30 p.m.

The seriousness of the victim’s injuries are unknown, as well as a description of a possible suspect.

If you have any information relating to this crime, call Topeka Police at (785) 368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.

KSNT News will update this story as we learn more information.