TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A woman was hurt in a rollover crash on the Kansas Turnpike near Topeka.

It happened around 7:30 Friday night near southeast Topeka.

The woman’s car went off the road and rolled onto its roof.

She had to be removed from the car by emergency crews.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

The severity of her injuries are unknown at this time.