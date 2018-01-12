Suspect in fatal hoax call in Wichita makes court appearance

By Published:
This 2015 booking photo released by the Glendale, Calif., Police Department shows Tyler Raj Barriss. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms it arrested Barriss Friday, Dec. 29, 2017, in connection with a deadly 'swatting' call in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, Dec. 28. Information from Glendale shows that in October, 2015, Barriss was arrested in connection with making a bomb threat to ABC Studios in Glendale. (Glendale Police Department via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A California man accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of an unarmed man in Kansas has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss made his first court appearance in Kansas Friday following extradition from California. He was also charged with giving false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer. Bond was set at $500,000.

Barriss did not immediately return a message left Friday at the jail.

Prosecutors allege Barriss was in Los Angeles when he called police on Dec. 28 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita, Kansas.

Police responded to the address, where an officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after Finch opened his door.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s