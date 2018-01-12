Suspect in fatal hoax call in Wichita makes court appearance

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A California man accused of making a hoax emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of an unarmed man in Kansas has been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyler Barriss made his first court appearance in Kansas Friday following extradition from California. He was also charged with giving false alarm and interference with a law enforcement officer. Bond was set at $500,000.

Barriss did not immediately return a message left Friday at the jail.

Prosecutors allege Barriss was in Los Angeles when he called police on Dec. 28 with a fake story about a shooting and kidnapping at a home in Wichita, Kansas.

Police responded to the address, where an officer fatally shot 28-year-old Andrew Finch after Finch opened his door.