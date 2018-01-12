Trump defends immigration stance in tweet

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a bipartisan immigration proposal is “a big step backwards.” He tweets that it would force the U.S. “to take large numbers of people from high crime countries which are doing badly.”

Trump seems to be defending himself against the furor over his vulgar words to describe African countries. Trump questioned at a White House meeting Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and Africa than from places like Norway.

Trump says the “so-called bipartisan” deal “was a big step backwards” because it doesn’t fund a wall along the Mexican border.

He adds: “I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs.”