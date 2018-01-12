Trump defends immigration stance in tweet

Published:
Donald Trump, Erna Solberg
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 file photo, US President Donald Trump speaks during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Africans woke up on Friday Jan. 12, 2018 to find President Donald Trump taking an interest in their continent. Using vulgar language, Trump on Thursday questioned why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Africa rather than places like Norway in rejecting a bipartisan immigration deal. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says a bipartisan immigration proposal is “a big step backwards.” He tweets that it would force the U.S. “to take large numbers of people from high crime countries which are doing badly.”

Trump seems to be defending himself against the furor over his vulgar words to describe African countries. Trump questioned at a White House meeting Thursday why the U.S. would accept more immigrants from Haiti and Africa than from places like Norway.

Trump says the “so-called bipartisan” deal “was a big step backwards” because it doesn’t fund a wall along the Mexican border.

He adds: “I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs.”

