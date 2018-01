TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A crash Friday afternoon is backing up traffic on I-70 in Topeka.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 in the westbound lanes of I-70 near Adams at mile marker 363, according to Shawnee County Dispatch.

Only one vehicle is reported to be involved at this time.

Injures and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

KSNT News has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.