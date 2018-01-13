Chelsea Manning files for US Senate bid in Maryland

By Published:
FILE - This undated file photo provided by Chelsea Manning shows a portrait of her that she posted on her Instagram account on Thursday, May 18, 2017. Manning said she had "a responsibility to the public" to leak a trove of classified documents in her first interview following her release from a federal prison broadcast Friday, June 9 on ABC's "Good Morning America." (Tim Travers Hawkins/Courtesy of Chelsea Manning via AP, File)

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Chelsea Manning will run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.

The transgender former Army intelligence analyst who was convicted of leaking classified documents filed her statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday.

She is running as a Democrat and will likely challenge two-term Senator Democrat Ben Cardin. He has served two terms and is an overwhelming favorite to win.

The 30-year-old Manning listed a North Bethesda address in her FEC filing.

Manning was convicted of leaking classified information and spent more than six years behind bars.

Known as Bradley Manning at the time of her 2010 arrest, Manning came out as transgender after being sentenced. President Barack Obama granted clemency to Manning before leaving office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s