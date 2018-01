LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — KU Athletics announced Saturday morning freshman forward Silvio De Sousa was cleared to play by the NCAA.

The announcement came just over an hour before tipoff against Kansas State.

De Sousa will be in uniform for Saturday’s Sunflower Showdown.

“I know it’s a big relief to Silvio who has been very patient throughout this process,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said.

Kansas hosts K-State at 11:00 a.m. in Allen Fieldhouse.