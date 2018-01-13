Ichabods split with Bronchos, Blake scores 1,000th point

Courtesy: Washburn Athletics

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods held off a Central Oklahoma second half rally picking up their 11th-straight win improving to 13-3 and 7-0 in the MIAA with a 49-47 win over the Bronchos as Jordan London’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer missed leading the Ichabods to the win. Washburn will be in action next on Wednesday at Missouri Southern.

With Washburn up 12 at the break, UCO scored the first 13 points to start the second half taking a 27-26 lead with 16:59 to play. Tyas Martin’s layup snapped the run, but UCO came back with two points to take a 29-28 lead with 15:02 to play.

After a layup by Brady Skeens who finished with seven points and a game-high 16 rebounds, and a free throw by Jace Williams was up two, but again UCO came back with four straight points to go up 33-31 with 12:11 to play.

Washburn then ripped off a 12-0 run to go up 43-33 with 8:24 to play. UCO cut the lead to six with 6:31 to go and to four with 4:02 to play, but a 3-pointer by Javion Blake, the newest edition to the Washburn 1,000-point club, hit a 3-pointer pushing the lead back to seven with 3:45 remaining.

From that point, UCO’s Marquis Johnson hit a 3-pointer to cut the advantage back to four and Jake Hammond’s hook shot in the lane cut it to two with 40 seconds to play, but neither team scored the rest of the way as the Ichabods picked up the win to remain a perfect 9-0 in home games.

The Ichabods took a 26-14 lead into the halftime break holding Central Oklahoma (12-5, 5-3 MIAA) to 6 of 27 shooting from the field including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Washburn was 9 of 22 for a 41 percent clip hitting 6 of 7 free throws pushing out to the 12-point lead at the break.

Blake led the Ichabods with 13 points lifting his career total to 1,005 points in his junior season. Skeen’s 16 rebounds pushed his career total to 811 (fourth in school history to go over 800 rebounds) and the Ichabods’ career leader in blocks went over the 200 mark with his three blocks.

Johnson led UCO with 11 points and Hammond had a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Washburn held the Bronchos to 33 percent shooting in the game hitting 20 of 60 shots while the Ichabods were at 37 percent on 18 of 49 shooting. The Ichabods were +12 in rebounds hodling a 45 to 33 advantage on the glass and hit 9 of 14 free throws. Both teams hit four 3-pointers in the game. The Ichabods committed 17 turnovers leading to 15 points for the Bronchos and were outscored 32 to 28 in the paint.

The 49 points was the fewest by the Ichabods in a win in the shot clock era and the 96 combined points were the second fewest scored by Washburn and its opponent in the shot clock era.

GIRLS GAME

TOPEKA, Kan. — Despite their second half efforts on Saturday, the Washburn Ichabods closed a five-game homestand on a sour note falling, 62-60, to Central Oklahoma at Lee Arena. The Ichabods’ third consecutive loss slides them 12-4 overall and 4-3 in the MIAA.

Trailing 33-21 at the half, Washburn erased the 12-point deficit behind the play of Reagan Phelan and Taylor Blue as the duo each had six points, knotting the game at 33 with 6:46 to remaining in the third. During the run, Phelan and Blue combined for 4 of 5 from the field including 2 of 3 from three-point distance.

The Bronchos, which shot 0-for-7 during Ichabods’ opening run, found their rhythm behind a 11-3 run, knocking down 3 of 6 from behind the arc.

Olivia Montague drained a shot from deep which sparked an Ichabod 7-0 sprut as they trimmed the deficit to 44-43 before closing the period with a 4-3 exchange to start the fourth level at 47.

Washburn battled early in the fourth claiming a lead on three seperate occasions, though not by more than two points. Axelle Bernard gave the Ichabods their first advantage since the 3:04 mark of the opening period as she converted 1-of-2 attempts from the line. Alexis McAfee then gave WU its final two leads, first with a three-pointer to make it, 51-49, then a driving layup to nudge the Ichabods to 53-51 with 5:47 to go.

After Central Oklahoma took a lead, 60-55, Phelan cut the deficit to two as buried a trey from the top of the arc with 1:50 remaining. The Bronchos however doubled the margin as they went to the line on their ensuing possession and converted on both attempts.

After a missed three pointer by UCO, Phelan collected the rebound and quickly moved ball up, where she drove the lane a dropped in a layup to make it 62-60.

Another UCO missed trey was collected by Washburn with 16 seconds and quickly followed with a timeout from the Ichabod bench.

The drawn up play was broken by the UCO defense, as the ball squirted out to McAfee but her three-pointer to win the game was too strong as the effort did not fall allowing the Bronchos to escape with the result.

Washburn started the afternoon slow as UCO sprinted out to a 9-3 run during the game’s opening 2:36. The Ichabods responded thoug with a 9-0 run of their own claiming a 12-9 advantage at the 4:05 mark of the period. Washburn struggled for the rest of the half, trailing by as much as 13, as it shot a combined 25.7 percent during the opening two periods, though finished the contest shooting 36.1 percent.

Phelan and McAfee each finished with 13 points. Phelan also tallied a team-high six boards, five steals and four assists while making 5 of 11 from the field. Mackenzie Loe and Blue each followed with nine points apiece.

The Ichabods return to action Wednesday when they travel to Joplin to take on Missouri Southern. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 pm.