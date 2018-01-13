Snow chances return tonight, followed by a second round of snow

What We’re Tracking:

Dry during the day

Snow chances return late tonight

Another round of snow for Monday morning

A cloudy start to the weekend will see some of that cloud cover thin out and move out, allowing some sunshine to return. Even with some sunshine in the mix for Saturday afternoon, temperatures stay cold. Highs will only get into the upper teens and low 20s.

Things start to change as day turns to night on Saturday. First, the cloud cover will start build right back in during the evening. Saturday evening still looks to stay dry before our next snow chance inches into our northwestern areas after 9 or 10 o’clock. Even when the snow isn’t falling, the night will stay cloudy. That blanket of cloud cover will keep overnight temperatures in the low teens.

That snow chance will be confined to Sunday morning, including the early morning commute. As of right now, it looks to be a quick blast of snow, dropping anywhere from just a dusting to upwards of an inch and a half of snow. That snow wraps up by late in the morning, with increasing sunshine through the rest of the day on Sunday. That added sunshine will go along with temperatures bouncing back into the 30s.

Sunday night will be eerily similar to Saturday night. Once again, the cloud cover will build right back in ahead of yet another snow chance. Some mixed precipitation, including sleet, could first move into the northwestern areas late Sunday night. A mixed bag of precipitation will be short-lived though as it will quickly change over to just a snow chance. This snow chance looks to be a little bit more promising though, spanning from late Sunday night into the morning hours of Monday. This round of snow is due to our next cold front. Blowing snow will also be a concern as winds will pick up along that frontal passage, with possible gusts over 25 mph at times. As of right now, a dusting to 2 inches of snow is possible by the time this round of snow wraps up Monday afternoon. After both rounds of snow come to an end, some spots could see a total of 3 to 4 inches of snow.

Beyond early next week’s snow chances, a stretch of drier weather will move in. Temperatures will be a bit of a roller coaster ride though. High temperatures in the 30s for Sunday will slide back into the teens and then 20s through the middle of the upcoming work week. As next weekend gets closer, that’s when some warmer, more mild temperatures will start to move back in.

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Christina Reis