Local church celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Dozens gathered Sunday evening at a local church to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. ahead of Monday’s holiday.

The service at the Antioch Baptist Church comes at the tail end of the week of events put on by Living the Dream, Inc.

Rev. T.D. Hicks hosted the service and introduced prominent names in the community, such as new Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran, Superintendent Tiffany Anderson and District Attorney Mike Kagay.

A community choir comprised of local churches performed, along with the Eisenhower Middle School step team.

Rev. Hicks said celebrating Martin Luther King Jr helps bring the community together.

“One of the challenges that we face as a community..it’s been a very challenging time for us over the last couple of months,” Rev. Hicks said. “And one of the things that we’re attempting to do is pursue Dr. King’s dream in challenging times.”

The church also welcomed a guest speaker, Rev. Emmanuel Cleaver from Kansas City, Mo.

The week of events wraps up Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A community choir comprised of local churches performed in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. I got a kick out of the little boy running towards the stage towards the end of the song. Looks like the choir might have a new member! pic.twitter.com/rnanJxEgXj — Tiffany Littler (@TiffanyKSNT) January 15, 2018