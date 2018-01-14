Man arrested for threatening to “shoot up” Ottawa hospital

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person has been arrested for threatening an Ottawa hospital.

Jeremy Penland, 38, of Ottawa was arrested Saturday night, according to the Ottawa Police Department. Police said Saturday evening, criminal threats were posted publicly in Penland’s name on social media threatening to “shoot up” Ransom Memorial Hospital (RMH) located at 1301 S. Main Street.

Police said before attempts were made to locate Penland and confirm the threats, RMH chose to lock down the facility. Officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were sent to the hospital to protect staff and patients from potential harm.

While a separate team of officers were sent to locate Penland, a vehicle was seen leaving the house of an associate of Penland. Officers then made a traffic stop on E. 2nd Street near the intersection with S. Cedar. Police said the driver of the car was cooperative but a man ignored officers’ instruction and exited the car. He was recognized by officers, deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol as Penland. Police said he would not follow officers’ instructions and concealed one of his hands behind his back before fleeing down an alley. He was later apprehended near S. Cedar Street after being subdued with a taser and taken into custody.

Penland was transported to jail on suspicion of making criminal threats in the RMH incident. He was also arrested on charges in other cases from earlier in the day and past several days including aggravated assault, criminal threat, aggravated endangering of a child, domestic battery, reckless driving, involves criminal threats to shoot Ottawa Police Officers, felony interference with law enforcement and resisting arrest.

Police said per department protocal, Penland was taken to RMH for a medical evaluation because of the taser being used.

The driver of the car was cooperative with police and released at teh scene of the traffic stop.

No bond has been set at this time for Penland.

Anyone one with information on these cases is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Department at 242-1700.