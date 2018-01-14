Master plan coming for Sunset Zoo in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Sunset Zoo in Manhattan is working on its first master plan in 29 years.

A consultant hired to help the city plan for future exhibits, staffing and revenue potential updated the Manhattan City Commission on the plan this week. The master plan is expected to be final this spring.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that Lori Guthridge of GLMV Architecture said a survey in November determined that most people would like to see giraffes, penguins and big cats at the zoo.

People also wanted a walk-through aviary and more food choices.

Guthridge said all Kansas zoos have had increased attendance, but Sunset Zoo falls near the bottom with 82,000 visitors in 2016.